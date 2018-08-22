Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Hubbell worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,195,000 after buying an additional 130,354 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,091,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,917,000 after buying an additional 114,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,169,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 598,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $64,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

