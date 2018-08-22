Sei Investments Co. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Timken Co (TKR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Timken worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $40,486,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $24,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 46.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after buying an additional 385,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 75.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after buying an additional 365,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 46.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,352,000 after buying an additional 338,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. CL King started coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

