Sei Investments Co. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

