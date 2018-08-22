Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 933,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 653,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 994,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after acquiring an additional 441,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,140,000 after acquiring an additional 145,209 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,782,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 221,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of SXT opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

