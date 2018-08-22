Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sequential Brands Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 48.5705365387472 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQBG. ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequential Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 16,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,148. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.