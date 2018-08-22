Setha Patricia Makhesha Sells 24,700 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$55,328.00.

Setha Patricia Makhesha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

On Monday, June 18th, Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$147,000.00.

Shares of IVN opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.