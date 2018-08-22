SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 32,560 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,324,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 885,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

RS opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.