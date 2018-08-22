SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 230,444 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 642.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 22.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 258,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,354,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 850,847 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 12,507.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,098 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

NYSE AXL opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

