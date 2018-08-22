SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,976,161 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 1st quarter worth about $181,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,360,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,075 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 3,190.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,364 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 31.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 265.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 486,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 780,233 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

Shares of FOX opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.