Signatum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Signatum coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signatum has a market capitalization of $83,800.00 and $0.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001409 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00056166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00063890 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.03200208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012124 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

