Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flotek Industries (FTK) Share Price

Media stories about Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flotek Industries earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6246084921811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,221. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

