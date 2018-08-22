Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Athene (ATH) Share Price

News headlines about Athene (NYSE:ATH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.0360414837875 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Athene alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Athene in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Athene stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Athene has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,100,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,604,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,961 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,037 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.