Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Braskem SA ADR Class A (BAK) Share Price

Headlines about Braskem SA ADR Class A (NYSE:BAK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Braskem SA ADR Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.1554642849052 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Braskem SA ADR Class A alerts:

Shares of BAK stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Braskem SA ADR Class A has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Braskem SA ADR Class A Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem SA ADR Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem SA ADR Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.