Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Share Price

News coverage about Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celldex Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.561472746023 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 4,832,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,361. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,159.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

