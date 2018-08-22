Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sparton (SPA) Share Price

News stories about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.3018782868786 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,432. The company has a market cap of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.25. Sparton has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Sparton

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

