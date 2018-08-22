Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Share Price

Press coverage about Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oncolytics Biotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.7015535285678 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,638. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.81. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.