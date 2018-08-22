Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Share Price

Media coverage about PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PHI INC/SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.0278258896119 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PHI INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:PHIIK traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,829. PHI INC/SH has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

PHI INC/SH Company Profile

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

