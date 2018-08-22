Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price

News articles about Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acceleron Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.646590852433 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

XLRN opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.30. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 795.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

