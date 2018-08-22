Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SeaSpine (SPNE) Stock Price

News stories about SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaSpine earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9726096831316 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

SPNE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,255. The stock has a market cap of $209.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.40. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $608,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

