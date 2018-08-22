Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0436646970736 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $139.99. 3,019,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

