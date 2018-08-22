Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Price

Press coverage about ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ContraFect earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9141103587501 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,276. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

