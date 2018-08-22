Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cousins Properties (CUZ) Share Price

News stories about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.0991909617886 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

