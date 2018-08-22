Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Price

News articles about Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cronos Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7348679426435 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 273,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,950. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.00. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 52.98 and a quick ratio of 44.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

