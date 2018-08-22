Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Herc (HRI) Stock Price

News stories about Herc (NYSE:HRI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Herc earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3319976008343 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Herc stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.38. Herc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Herc had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Herc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

