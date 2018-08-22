Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact J2 Global (JCOM) Share Price

News headlines about J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J2 Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.8900004949669 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J2 Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $263,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,830 shares in the company, valued at $63,822,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,900. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

