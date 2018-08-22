Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price

Headlines about Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Churchill Downs earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.098378992114 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $188.75 and a 52-week high of $314.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

