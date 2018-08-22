Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KemPharm (KMPH) Stock Price

News headlines about KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KemPharm earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.1509155863103 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.51. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen lowered shares of KemPharm from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master bought 304,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

