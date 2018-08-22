Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Otonomy (OTIC) Stock Price

News headlines about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.5830985695171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 75,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,685. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.03.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,640.16% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

