Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Stock Price

Media stories about Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magal Security Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.2483230789969 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.