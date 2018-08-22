Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nordson (NDSN) Share Price

Headlines about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordson earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.874513751222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.