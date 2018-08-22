Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Share Price

Press coverage about Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Capital Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5063406589298 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of CCT opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Corporate Capital Trust has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. equities research analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

