Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hancock (HBHC) Share Price

Media stories about Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hancock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5754778796247 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HBHC stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Hancock has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

