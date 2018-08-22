Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MB Financial (MBFI) Share Price

News headlines about MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MB Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.8693213933717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MBFI stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MB Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $247.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $290,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

