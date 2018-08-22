Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TFS Financial (TFSL) Stock Price

Media coverage about TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TFS Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 48.1986627117556 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.38. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 5.33%. equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $204,508.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.