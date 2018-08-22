Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CB Financial Services (CBFV) Share Price

News coverage about CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CB Financial Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.0333107600059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Boyer sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $32,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.