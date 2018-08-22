Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact National Vision (EYE) Stock Price

Press coverage about National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Vision earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.9933575445016 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

EYE stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43. National Vision has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.40 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $242,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $259,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,575,169 shares of company stock valued at $634,191,181. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

