Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NAC) Stock Price

News stories about NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NYSE:NAC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NUVEEN CA Div A/COM earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.0757329691164 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 7,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,003. NUVEEN CA Div A/COM has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

NUVEEN CA Div A/COM Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

