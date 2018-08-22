Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Axis Capital (AXS) Stock Price

Headlines about Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axis Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.9154593364024 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

