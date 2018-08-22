Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price

Media stories about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6277673617983 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment's scoring:

EQR opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

