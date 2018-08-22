Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect magicJack VocalTec (CALL) Share Price

News articles about magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. magicJack VocalTec earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 43.506442126357 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of magicJack VocalTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of magicJack VocalTec from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

magicJack VocalTec stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,352. magicJack VocalTec has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling.

