Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Stock Price

News coverage about DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DASAN Zhone Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.3314841044237 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.60. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

