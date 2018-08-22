Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.76% of Sonoco Products worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Signition LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $56,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $622,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,200 shares of company stock worth $1,726,520. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

