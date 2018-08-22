Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 60,995 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NYSE ORCL opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

