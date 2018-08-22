Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,100 Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $651,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $64,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $810,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 146.27% and a negative return on equity of 367.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

