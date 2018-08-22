Spark Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price target on ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

