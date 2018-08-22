Spark Investment Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295,581 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154,516 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,846,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $991,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,768.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,474 over the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. TechTarget Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $633.81 million, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

