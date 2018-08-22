Spark Investment Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $140,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.