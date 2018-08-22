Sparton (SPA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.96

Sparton Co. (NYSE:SPA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sparton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPA. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sparton by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 448,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 336,311 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sparton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sparton by 921.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sparton by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sparton by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Sparton Company Profile (NYSE:SPA)

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

