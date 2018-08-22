SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

