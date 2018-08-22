SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $88,155,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 214,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,507,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 484,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,449,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.